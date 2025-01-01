Iraqi special forces complete training in Pakistan

F.P. Report

A group of Iraqi special forces personnel have successfully completed their training at Pakistan’s National Counter-Terrorism Centre (NCTC) in Pabbi, marking another milestone in the longstanding military cooperation between the two countries.

A closing ceremony was held at the NCTC to mark the completion of the training, where Iraqi personnel were congratulated on their achievement. Senior officials from the Pakistan Army and the visiting Iraqi delegation attended the event.

Military collaboration between Pakistan and Iraq dates back to 1955, with both nations engaging in training and capacity-building initiatives over the years. Responding to a formal request from the Iraqi military, the Pakistan Army agreed to provide specialized counter-terrorism training to Iraqi special forces personnel.

The latest batch of Iraqi personnel arrived in Pakistan on December 19, 2024, and successfully completed their rigorous training programme. More Iraqi forces are expected to receive training at the NCTC in the coming months.

Located in Pabbi, NCTC is recognized internationally as a premier counter-terrorism training facility, equipped with state-of-the-art resources to prepare military personnel for modern security challenges. The centre has trained personnel from multiple countries and continues to play a crucial role in regional security cooperation.

Pakistan’s military institutions have been at the forefront of counter-terrorism training, contributing significantly to global efforts against extremism. The completion of this latest training programme highlights Islamabad’s commitment to strengthening security partnerships in the region.