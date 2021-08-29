Iraq’s endeavors for regional peace

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has gathered several regional heads of the states and representatives along with French President Emmanuel Macron for a summit on regional affairs in Baghdad on Saturday. The summit was attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Jordanian King Abdullah, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani and French President Emmanuel Macron, whereas Foreign Ministers of Kuwait, Iran, UAE and Saudi Arabia represented their countries in the summit. However, the United States, the world’s sole power and former great ally of Iraq was absent from the scene. During opening remarks at the summit the Iraqi Prime Minister said that Iraq has rejected being used as a middle ground for regional and global conflicts. According to Al-Kadhimi, Iraq faces diverse challenges and desires to engage with the world through dialogue and partnerships to find solutions to the problems. According to Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Iraqi people had chosen the democratic path to determine their options, and there is no return to the past undemocratic rule, tense relations and absurd wars with neighbors and friends. Iraq’s aim to host the regional summit enshrines motivation to initiate talks among the regional countries to resolve their issues through discussions instead of settling scores on Iraqi territory. According to the Iraqi Premier, the countries and peoples of the Middle East region have much in common than what divides it and sentiments of goodwill for building trust, cooperation and partnership is the main level of security, peace, and development for the region and beyond.

In fact, Iraq remained an epicenter of internal anarchy, conflicts, interstate rivalries and proxies of regional countries after the United States invasion of Iraq during 2003. Armed movement by the local militias against US military occupation coupled with Iran-Saudi competition and involvement of international Intelligence Agencies in the country caused chaos, insecurity, and instability in Iraq. After bringing peace in the country, the Al-Kadhimi government wants to end the rivalries among the Arab states by playing the role of a mediator between them. Iraq has been hosting a series of meetings between Saudi Arabia and Iranian officials for normalization of their bilateral relations. According to reports, the Iraq visit of late Irani General Qassem Soleimani was in connection with ongoing Saudi-Iran diplomatic engagement, during which Irani general was targeted by US Forces near Baghdad airport in January 2020. After the targeted killing of Soleimani by US forces, the Iraqi government stressed America to pull out its troops from Iraq and both countries had agreed on US troops withdrawal by the end of the current year. According to experts, US administration was willing to continue the presence of US forces in Iraq during the coming years, but the Iraqi government was not in favor of US military basing in its country. Apparently, Iraq’s inclination toward Iran had caused negative trends in US-Iraq relations during recent months. According to reports, France cosponsored the Baghdad summit and participation of the French President depicts the France interests in the affairs of the Middle East region. It is an interesting fact, that Arab countries were advocating for non-involvement of extra regional powers in regional affairs and at the same time Macron was a part of their gathering on the issue. However, the mystery of US absence and French presence in the summit would be solved in the coming days.