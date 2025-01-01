Iraq’s water reserves lowest in 80 years: official

BAGHDAD (AFP): Iraq’s water reserves are at their lowest in 80 years after a dry rainy season, a government official said Sunday, as its share from the Tigris and Euphrates rivers shrinks.

Water is a major issue in the country of 46 million people undergoing a serious environmental crisis because of climate change, drought, rising temperatures and declining rainfall.

Authorities also blame upstream dams built in neighboring Iran and Turkiye for dramatically lowering the flow of the once-mighty Tigris and Euphrates, which have irrigated Iraq for millennia.

“The summer season should begin with at least 18 billion cubic meters… yet we only have about 10 billion cubic meters,” water resources ministry spokesperson Khaled Shamal told AFP.

“Last year our strategic reserves were better. It was double what we have now,” Shamal said.

“We haven’t seen such a low reserve in 80 years,” he added, saying this was mostly due to the reduced flow from the two rivers.

Iraq currently receives less than 40 percent of its share from the Tigris and Euphrates, according to Shamal.

He said sparse rainfall this winter and low water levels from melting snow has worsened the situation in Iraq, considered by the United Nations to be one of the five countries most vulnerable to some impacts of climate change.

Water shortages have forced many farmers in Iraq to abandon the land, and authorities have drastically reduced farming activity to ensure sufficient supplies of drinking water.

Agricultural planning in Iraq always depends on water, and this year it aims to preserve “green spaces and productive areas” amounting to more than 1.5 million Iraqi dunams (375,000 hectares), said Shamal.

Last year, authorities allowed farmers to cultivate 2.5 million dunams of corn, rice, and orchards, according to the water ministry.

Water has been a source of tension between Iraq and Turkiye, which has urged Baghdad to adopt efficient water management plans.

In 2024, Iraq and Turkiye signed a 10-year “framework agreement,” mostly to invest in projects to ensure better water resources management.