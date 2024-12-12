IRC warns of escalating Humanitarian Crisis in 20 countries, including Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): The International Rescue Committee (IRC) has published a report listing 20 countries around the world that are expected to face increasing humanitarian crises in 2025.

The report, released on Wednesday, December 11, states that these countries are likely to experience an escalation of humanitarian crises in the coming year.

Sudan, Palestine, Myanmar, Syria, and South Sudan are ranked as the countries most in need of humanitarian assistance, with Afghanistan listed as the 11th country on the list.

The IRC’s assessment shows that 305 million people worldwide will require humanitarian aid, and the 20 countries mentioned in the report account for 82% of this figure.

Widespread conflicts around the world are cited as the main driver of the humanitarian crises.

The IRC also highlighted that, in 2023, there were approximately 59 conflicts globally, the highest number since World War II.

The growing humanitarian needs and the escalation of global conflicts underscore the urgent need for international intervention and support to address the crises in these countries. As the IRC’s report suggests, the world is facing an unprecedented scale of humanitarian challenges, with millions of people in dire need of assistance.

The situation calls for concerted global efforts to provide aid and address the root causes of these conflicts, in order to mitigate the long-term impacts on vulnerable populations.