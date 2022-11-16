Ireland win third match to clinch T20I series 2-1

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Ireland won three-match T20I series against Pakistan by winning the series decider match against Pakistan at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday. Ireland Cricket Board said, “What an effort from the team to give us our first series victory overseas! We win the final T20I by 34 runs.”

Pakistan T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Javeria Khan, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Nashra Sandhu, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin and Umm-e-Hani

Ireland T20I squad: Laura Delany (c), Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Gaby Lewis, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Louise Little, Mary Waldron, Orla Prendergast, Rebecca Stokell, Shauna Kavanagh and Sophie MacMahon

The tourists, who went down in the three-match ODI series 3-0, came back stronger to win the first T20I beating the hosts by six wickets. In the second T20I, Pakistan bounced back to win the match by six wickets with one over to spare. But, Ireland won the third match and clinched series.

Ireland win the third match to clinch the T20I series 2-1.#PAKWvIREW | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/hih3Kr4geL — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 16, 2022

The PCB live-streamed the match on its YouTube channel.

In that regard, both team captains, players, match officials and commentators wore pink ribbons during the course of the match and awareness messages were displayed inside the stadium, supporting the pink ribbon campaign to create awareness about breast cancer.

Entrance for the match was free for spectators with four enclosures – Imran Khan, Rajas’, Fazal Mahmood and Saeed Anwar – open to the public. The PCB also encourage fans to wear pink for Wednesday’s fixture.

