Irfan, Israr lifts Federal Cup tennis doubles title

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Irfan Ullah of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and Israr Gul of KP Police won the 34rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships which was played at Pakistan Tennis Federation Complex (PTF) in Islamabad, on Saturday.

According to details, Irfan and Israr beat the duo Hameed-ul-Haq and Mehmood Khan in the final by 6-3, 6-3 and lifted the trophy.

Earlier, the pair of Irfan Ullah and Israr Gul thrashed the duo of Imran Ahmed and Azeem Khan 6-1, 6-3 in the first semi-final of senior 45 plus doubles. In the second semi-final, the pair of Hameed-ul-Haq and Mehmood Khan got walkover against the duo of Waseem and Sheraz.

While talking to The Frontier Post, Irfan Ullah and Israr Gul told that they work hard for the championship and their preparation before the tournament was very helpful in lifting the title.

The pair of Irfan Ullah and Israr Gul won several titles in the past including CAS Cup SNGPL, Punjab Governor Cup Faisalabad, All Pakistan Tennis Championship Rahimyar Khan, Serena Cup and others in their long career.