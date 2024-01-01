Irfan’s hurricane maiden century gives Nurpur Lions first win

F.P. Report

FAISLABAD: Muhammad Irfan Khan’s quickfire century proved to be the difference between Nurpur Lions and UMT Markhors as the former registered a 35-run win in the eighth match of the Bahria Town Champions One-Day Cup here at Iqbal Stadium on Friday night. In pursuit of 368-run target, the Markhors managed 332-9 in 50 overs.

This was Markhors’ first loss in the tournament while the Lions bagged much needed first win keeping their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs alive with the crucial game against the Engro Dolphins set to be played on 22 September.

Irfan Khan hit 10 sixes and five fours in his 56-ball unbeaten century while also sharing a 147-run fifth-wicket partnership with Khushdil Shah. That the Lions were able to post the highest total of the tournament was largely due to the 124 runs accumulated in the last 10 overs.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, Lions’ opening batters Abdullah Shafique (52, 64b, 2x4s, 2x6s) and Imam-ul-Haq (51, 56b, 7x4s) gave a solid start to their team with a 110-run opening stand. Apart from Irfan’s heroics, Lions also benefitted from Khushdil’s aggressive knock which included four boundaries and five sixes as he scored 73 off just 45 balls.

For the Markhors, apart from Zahid Mehmood’s 2-49, Mohammad Imran Jr, Muhammad Imran and Iftikhar Ahmed picked up one wicket each. Fakhar Zaman’s 82 and Salman Ali Agha’s 69 were not enough for Markhors as Lions struck at regular intervals to keep them at bay. Fakhar hit eight fours and four sixes as he stitched an 88-run opening partnership with Bismillah Khan (20, 28b, 3x4s) but soon they were reduced to 163-4 and 192-5.

After Iftikhar Ahmed (25, 33b, 1×4, 2x6s) and Mohammad Rizwan (20, 22b, 1×6) failed to convert their starts, Salman Ali Agha and Abdul Samad threated the Lions with a 47-run sixth-wicket partnership off 32 balls.

Samad hit 42 off 37 balls clubbing three fours and two sixes while Salman looked more threatening in his 39-ball outing which yielded 69 runs with the help of seven fours and four sixes before the both were removed in the 38th and 46th overs, respectively.

Aamer Yamin, Ahmed Daniyal, Khushdil Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi took two wickets each to restrict the Markhors to 332-9 in 50 overs.

Scores in brief:

Match 8 – Nurpur Lions beat UMT Markhors by 35 runs

Nurpur Lions 367-6, 50 overs (Muhammad Irfan Khan 100 not out, Khushdil Shah 73, Abdullah Shafique 52, Imam-ul-Haq 51, Mohammad Taha 31, Omair Bin Yousuf 30; Zahid Mehmood 2-49)

UMT Markhors 332-9, 50 overs (Fakhar Zaman 82, Salman Ali Agha 69, Abdul Samad 42; Aamer Yamin 2-54, Ahmed Daniyal 2-66, Khushdil Shah 2-67, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-86)

Player of the match: Muhammad Irfan Khan (UMT Markhors)

Tomorrow’s fixture: Lake City Panthers vs Allied Bank Stallions, Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad at 3pm (local time)