Irish police to ramp up border patrols as Brexit transition ends

DUBLIN (AFP): Irish police will increase patrols and enact “roving checkpoints” along the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Irel-and when the Brexit transition ends, a force spokes-man said Wednesday.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said from Friday the 500 kilometre (310 miles) boundary between Ireland and the British territory of Northern Ireland will host “increased” numbers of officers.

Police “will not be posted on the border, will not be manning permanent checkpoints or guarding infrastructure,” Geraghty added.

“The increased (police) presence will be an increase in visibility, increased patrols, and roving checkpoints,” he told journalists at Dublin Port.