Iron melting factory’s foundation stone laid in Kandahar

KANDAHAR (Pajhwok): The foundation stone of an iron melting factory worth $205 million was laid in the industrial park of southern Kandahar province. The factory is being established by Haji Shamsullah Atta – a national businessman—and it construction will take 15 months.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the construction work got underway today and would complete in one and a half years. He said the factory would have the capacity of producing five to seven tons of construction steel per hour. According to him, for running the factory there is a lot of raw materials but the basic problems was lack of electricity, an issue must be addressed by the government.

Sayed Mohammad Sarwar Amani, director of chamber of mining and industry, told Pajhwok that industry was a major part of the country’s economy and the establishment of the factory was a good step towards economic growth. Faizull Haq Mushtani, director of the industrialist’s union, said most of the investors wanted to invest their capital but the fundamental issue was the lack of electricity.

He said if the issue of electricity was resolved most of the factories would resume activities and would pave the way for thousands of people to get jobs. According to the officials of the chamber of industry, about 42 iron melting factories are operating in Kandahar, Kabul, Herat, Balkh and Jalalabad.

