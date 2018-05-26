Irrfan Khan and Shoojit Sircar likely to reunite in next project

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Irrfan Khan recently shared the news that he was suffering from a rare disease called Neuro Endocrine Tumor which is why he left the country for further treatment. He is reportedly battling the tumour in Europe. Now, his close friend Shoojit Sircar has revealed that Irrfan Khan has been responding well to the treatment and he wants to work on a film with him which will go on floors by the end of this year.

In an interview, Shoojit Sircar spoke about the same. He said, ““I’ve been speaking to both Irrfan and his wife (Sutapa Sikdar), he’s responding well to the treatment and trying to cope with the knowledge that he’s battling NeuroEndocrine tumour by treating the recuperation in Europe like a short and unexpected holiday. I’m planning to visit him next month. We hope to roll by the year-end, but will wait till Irrfan is ready to shoot. He’s one of our finest actors and a dear friend”.

Talking about his next film, Shoojit Sircar said, “In 1995, during my theatre days in Delhi, I would go with a group to Punjab which was just coming out of a period of turmoil, and sing songs on communal harmony. I visited Amritsar and Jallianwala Bagh then and was greatly inspired by the story of this fiery revolutionary who shot dead Sir Michael O’Dwyer, the Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India, in London to avenge the massacre of 1919.”

He added, “To relive Udham’s journey, I need a performance with finesse and depth which Irrfan is capable of. Also, he’s the only international actor we have today and I discovered to my delight that independently he knows a lot about the history of Punjab. It’s easy working with an actor who’s interested and involved,”

Shoojit has also worked previously with Irrfan in Piku, which went on to have great run. So, it’ll be safe to expect another brilliant collaboration between the director and Irrfan.

