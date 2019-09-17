Irrfan Khan returns to Mumbai after completing Angrezi Medium’s shoot

Monitoring Desk

MUMBAI: Irrfan was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year and the actor went through a tough treatment for months in London before returning to India.

It was a long battle for him and his family before he could get back to being an actor and work again. But this year, a couple of months back Irrfan was snapped returning to India. He soon left for the London shooting schedule of Angrezi Medium which stars Radhika Madan and Kareena Kapoor Khan too.

The actor wrapped up the shoot of the film last month but decided to stay there for a few more days before heading back to India. Our lenses spotted the actor on a wheelchair with his face covered as he came back to Mumbai. We hope his health is fine and he gets fitter soon.

Courtesy: (Filmfare)