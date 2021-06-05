Irsa increases water shares of Punjab, Sindh

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: In a significant move on water distribution among provinces, the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) has increased 5,000 cusecs water shares of the provinces, on Saturday.

Irsa’s spokesman Khalid Idris Rana said in a statement that 120,000 cusecs of water is being supplied to Sindh after an increase of 5,000 cusecs of water. “Punjab is being provided 110,000 cusecs of water after an increase of 3,000 cusecs of water,” he added.

“Water is being provided to the provinces as per demand,” the Irsa clarified.

It is relevant to mention that this is the second increase in the water supply to Sindh by the Indus River System Authority (Irsa). On May 17, Irsa increased water supply to the province and asked the Pakistan People’s Party leadership to refrain from politicising a technical matter.

“As of today the share of Sindh, with immediate effect, has been increased from 66,000 cfs (cubic feet) to 71,000 cfs,” said the water regulator, adding that the province was reporting 39pc losses in its areas against a permissible limit of 30pc.

Sindh has accused the federal government-led IRSA of not providing due water share delaying the start of crop season.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar proposed to the IRSA formally and wrote to Water and Power Distribution Authority (Wapda) to appoint unbiased and independent observers on water barrages to end the misconceptions between provinces on water share.

Usman Buzdar also proposed Sindh and Punjab parliamentarian visits to each other water barrages to know the factual position to end the growing misconceptions. It may be mentioned here that PPP had announced district-level protests against the alleged shortage of water from the Irsa.