Is Ayeza Khan retiring from showbiz?

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) : As the last episode of drama series ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ is just around the corner, fans want to know about the future of Ayeza Khan who in a message on Instagram had said ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ was her last project.

Ayeza Khan, celebrated for her stunning performances, has been a part of several hit dramas.

With a career spanning over a decade, Ayeza has charmed audiences with her acting prowess.

Currently, Ayeza is making headlines for her role in the popular drama series ‘Jaan-e-Jahan,’ where she stars alongside Hamza Ali Abbasi.

The show has garnered immense popularity, captivating viewers in both Pakistan and India. As many as 38 episodes have aired so far and the last episode is just around the corner.

However, amidst the drama’s success, fans are left wondering about Ayeza’s future projects.

Her Instagram story that she posted in November 2023, hinting at a possible departure from the industry, resurfaces.

In the said post, Ayeza referred to ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ as her ‘last project,’ sparking rumours about her retirement from acting.

Ayeza Khan’s journey in the entertainment world began with her debut in ‘Tum Jo Miley’ in 2009.

However, it was her portrayal of ‘Farah Ibrahim’ in the 2013 drama ‘Pyarey Afzal, opposite acclaimed actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, that propelled her to fame.

As speculations regarding Ayeza’s future in the industry go viral, fans eagerly await confirmation about her next move. Whether ‘Jaan-e-Jahan’ marks the end of Ayeza Khan’s acting career or simply a pause in her journey remains to be seen. Only time will tell.