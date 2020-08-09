Is Covid-19 an alternative to World War III?

Abdul Sattar Rahuja

The 21st century has been earmarked as the era of technological advancements and human efficiency reaching unprecedented heights of living standards. Twenty year into it and it spoke volume of the evolution of the evolution made by humans in every filed of life, particularly in technology, artificial intelligence, and healthcare. However, nature always has plans uncalled for. The pandemic, rising from Wuhan, China has engulfed the entire world, shook the international powers to their core, and has disrupted, maybe for good, every essence of life it could.

It has brought international powers and emerging leaders, all to their knees, probably exposed their reality of how feeble “power” can be. Millions have lost their lives fighting the pandemic COVID19, billions till suffering from it, finding themselves in constant fear of losing their lives while the rest are either cured or are trying their best not to get caught up with this pandemic.

The “sky-high” standards of healthcare in developed and developing countries alike are facing a extreme emergency to cope up with the rising wave of COCID-19. Economies and industries are in danger of being crippled over by it. Humanity faces terrifying insecurity in terms of health and wealth with seemingly no way out. Millions of death, crippling economies, and terror everywhere, is this not a scenario humanity has sighted before? Is this something that resembles a world war? Can we call it would World War III?

These and so many other questions pop up when we eye the current COVID-19 fiasco with what humanity has dealt with in world wars fought in the 20th century.

Even if it would not be a question to come up, the international leaders used it as an analogy with war, probably to create a sense of urgency and responsibility among the general public but the question needs to be answered if we can have the audacity to call it a World War III?

Let us have an in-depth analysis and find it out ourselves One must keep in mind that world wars always had a side that was looking up for the attainment of resources and land, thereby extending their rule.

It was driven with a sense to feel “important” on the international stage, guided by their insecurities and terminated by the expulsion of power, either of themselves or oppressed ones. To put it in perspective, it had always one against another but not all.

The entire world never had to physically face the wrath of the war itself. Here against COVID19, it is one against all. There is no class, no group no nation, and no individual who can be assured safe from it. It is the whole of the world, trying its best to encounter COVID-19 in any way.

Let this perspective aside for a moment and considering a wider perspective. Strategically, China is taking advantage of pandemic when entire world is fighting against COVID-19. China launched aggressive offensive posturing by sending aircrafts near Taiwan, knocked off fishing boat of Vietnam and Malaysia to strengthen its control on South China Sea.

It exposed the dangerousness of any possible biological weapon to the world adding a new dimension in ongoing undeclared third world war. China having declared victory over the pandemic, was quick to put back its manufacturing in place, trying to boost a ‘COVID-19 Economy’ by creating a ‘Health Silk Road’ and re-activating most needed supply chain of medical equipment and medicines, as an attempt to earn maximum profit out of the pandemic, besides attempting to repair its global image.

COVID-19 has been a wild card entry in ongoing undeclared third world war. It has exposed vulnerability of great powers; United Stated of America is twisted massive trust deficit for China worldwide; henceforth the clue of Tom, Dick, and Harry accepting one/two countries as great powers or dominated leader may be outdated down the road.

The new paradigm will be not like earlier World Wars, all countries will not be at war, because all of them may not agree to mutual narratives of key players, hence some countries would be at hot war, some in military posturing stage, and some using other dimensions and instruments of war, simultaneously.

A new global order will emerge post COVID-19, which need not be US/China centric. The world may see a shift in manufacturing hubs and tendencies to be self-reliant in critical manufacturing. The eastern hemisphere seems to be having an edge in war against COVID-19.

Next few decades will see the pivot shifting towards East, which has fastest growing economies and population centers. It can, therefore be argued that the battleground for ‘Undeclared Third World War’ could be Indo-Pacific, and the world has already entered in preparatory phase of it, without recognizing/declaring it to be so.