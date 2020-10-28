Is France rewriting the ‘Clash of Civilization’?

Dr. Nadeem Jan

France a onetime beckon of culture, philosophy, fashion and enlightenment is fastly getting emersed in darkness due to disproportionate reaction, religious hate mongering and plunging the world in to a “Divide” which would hardly be any one’s advantage.

The so called champion of “ freedoms of expression” has steeped low in maligning Islam on an act of aggression which had roots in religious sentiments, much avoidable and totally unnecessary which speaks of the inefficiency of Macron administration. It’s always the easiest mode to find demons in the obscurism to divert attention of its populace from the burning national issues rather than doing a thorough soul searching and taking preemptive actions to prevent such eventualities and President Emanuel Macron chose this easiest path to pacify his constituency and exonerate his administration.

The defiance by a teacher created an outrage amongst Muslim for their deep rooted love for their Prophet (PBUH) which led to an unfortunate but avoidable eventuality, now been to another level by the incumbent president.

The history is a wise guide that whenever Muslims religious beliefs are mocked and their Prophet ( PBUH) is ridiculed, it creates a wave of reactions which can’t be fathomed with the secular lense that these “Lords of secularism” wear. The world has not yet come out of the Danish, Norway and Swedish attempts at needlessly mocking an issue which has far reaching local, national and global consequences. Whenever such attempts are made it has been vehemently protested at every level by all Muslims of the globe alike , irrespective of their nationality, sect or political interests. This counterintuitive oblivious to the teaching of history makes one wonder if there is a conscious efforts to disturb the world order yet again ?

The prevailing Corona pandemic brought to lime light the need for global action to combat a virus that is about 1 % fatal and all nation states including France was swept off its feet alike , as no one had a clue to beat this and save lives? This episode of Pandemic had great learnings for those who can think.

Now when the world has not yet recovered from this pandemic , France has created another disaster much dangerous and colossal than the virus. Macron indoctrination of terrorist act with Islam is not new. In the early Eighties the US professor Paul Huntington presented his infamous theory “ Clash of Civilization” and the world witnessed the colossal damages of that dark doctrine. The War in Iraq, Afghanistan , proxy war in Pakistan , sanctions against Iran and the Arabian spring has all its roots in that doctrine. Now that its fallacy has been exposed even the frantic followers of that doctrine now question the validity and rationale of that narrative ? The wars not only damaged the Muslim countries but its visible and intangible repercussions have created cracks in the most solid economies and stable governments as well. The War in Iraq -devoid of any moral authority – is often questioned in US Congress and Senate, same is the case with the unending Afghan war?

How this unholy war on terror gave birth to Extremism, terrorism and disrupted the world order is clearly written on the big wall of history. Millions lost their lives on either side of the divide, trillions of Dollars were irrationally and uselessly spent- that could have been used for some great humanitarian ends- stable governments were converted to chaos but the War industry boomed. Trillions were siphoned off to the “Merchants of disasters”, various terrorist franchise were established and in that War on terror “establishing a terror network ” emerged the most profitable business.

Blame it on Al-Qaida, Taliban, US , UK or any other country, the fact remains that it was to none of their advantage except the Corporate world of Arms & Ammunitions. While the economy of these wicked forces grew by leaps and bounds the economies of all nation sates shrinked , 1stly resulting in the great recession of 2008 and that still haunts us, further exacerbated by the COVID- 19 pandemic.

The Islamophobia has gained much currency in the western world in recent times and that was aptly projected by the Prime Minister of Pakistan in his successive speeches and discourses in UN general assembly, World Economic Forum, and other high profile global, regional and international forums. Had this been heeded to , the issue at hand would have been addressed in more pragmatic and acceptable manner than fueling a needless war that no one can afford.

The current wave of hatred unleashed by President Emanual could equally prove that dangerous or more if sanity did not prevail. The onus rests on the West and East alike to devise ways for a creating a balanced narrative to prevent another “World Disorder”. The world has no choice except to move from a “Clash of Civilization” to a “harmony of civilization” and France should take a lead in this rather than fueling the fire.

This still seems manageable if the world bodies, national governments sit together , reflect, and draft a global narrative that enshrines respect of religious and nationalistic sentiments and equally levy sanctions or other Punitive actions on any country or force to disrupt this effort of global reconciliation.

Pakistan on its part has so far taken the right course. The unanimous resolution by Pakistani parliament is a right step in the right direction as the issue at hand is totally above political or partisan interests. The next step should be to call an “All party Conference “on this and draft a national charter signed off by all political forces to give the world a message of national consensus. Pakistan government can take a lead in pushing OIC for an emergency meeting on the subject and help draft a “ Global Narrative on religious harmony”. The OIC permanent reps in UN can table a resolution in UN for a “Global Charter On countering Religiophobia” and should lobby vehemently to get it passed so “ a global Charter “ is enshrined that can prevent such unfortunate incidents and steer prompt remedial actions in case such issues arise.

We need a world in Order and not Disorder.