IS-K claims responsibility for attack in Kabul

KABUL (Khaama Press): Islamic State claimed on its Telegram account its responsibility for the suicide attack that killed at least six civilians in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Monday, Reuters News Agency reported.

Moreover, IS-K published the details of a suicide bomber, saying that the attack was carried out by “Abdul Hameed Khorasani.”

This is the second attack by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the first was in January that killed and wounded more than 20 people.

The attack came after the remarks of the Taliban’s Foreign Minister, Muttaqi, who claimed that the Islamic State does not have a presence in Afghanistan.

The attack was condemned by several national and international individuals and organizations, including the UN mission in Afghanistan.

“Reports of numerous casualties in today’s attack in Kabul-at least one child among them. It is unacceptable that ordinary Afghans continue to be targeted as they go about their daily lives,” UNAMA said in a tweet.