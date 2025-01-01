Is oppression only happening to white people in South Africa?

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met. The meeting was heated as Trump accused South Africa of committing genocide against white people. Cyril Ramaphosa denied the accusations. The South African president wanted to talk about trade, but Trump started talking about white people’s genocide.

Trump showed the South African president and reporters photos of white farmers fleeing South Africa and a video showing some people chanting “kill the farmers.” Ramaphosa explained that these slogans do not represent government policy, but rather racial harmony in South Africa. The plane was also mentioned during the meeting. The plane was mentioned because a few days ago, the Qatari government gifted Trump a luxury plane during his visit to Qatar. Whether this meeting was successful or not, nothing can be said, but there was definitely a stir. In February, the US president and The Ukrainian president also met at the White House, and their meeting turned into a bitter one.

The Ukrainian president was in a weak position at the time, and the cutoff of American aid could have defeated Ukraine, so later Ukraine had to bow to the United States. South Africa is not facing any problems at the moment, so the South African president also responded with dignity. Some problems may arise later and relations may become bitter.

The American president is under discussion all over the world, because his announcements and decisions have troubled many countries. South Africa is not very developed economically, but it is not so weak that it cannot fight poverty. Cyril Ramaphosa wants to improve the economy in the future, so he wanted to discuss economic matters with the American president. 80 percent of the population in South Africa is black and the remaining 20 percent is made up of different races. Among these different races, European whites, Chinese, Pakistanis, Indians and some other races are also found there. South Africa is a multi-racial, multi-religious, multi-lingual and multicultural country. The white race suppressed other races for quite some time. The black race did not even get the right to vote until 1994. After 1994, South Africa was introduced as a liberal and democratic country. South Africa also has international importance and is in an excellent position in terms of democracy.

This wealth It is a member of both the Commonwealth and the G20 and is the 39th largest economy in the world, but poverty is also prevalent. Human rights may be violated in South Africa, but it is not right to accuse only one of genocide. Other races may also be being oppressed, and this should not be the case. If white people are really being oppressed, the South African government must immediately stop human rights violations. If a farmer is being oppressed or a person from any other sector is being oppressed, it must be redressed immediately. If some abuses are taking place in South Africa, it does not mean that the government is also involved in these abuses. If the entire government or a member of the government is being oppressed because of race, religion or language, it is a crime. If the US President really has evidence, the South African government should immediately stop human rights violations.

Now the question also arises that is human rights being violated only in South Africa? There is also a question that is only white people being targeted? Is there not oppression happening anywhere else in the world? Why is no one seeing the people dying in Gaza? Why is the oppression happening in Kashmir hidden from the eyes of the world? In Sudan, Syria, Iraq and many other countries, oppression is reaching its limits, but it is not even mentioned. Trump admitted a few days ago that millions of people are dying of hunger in Gaza.

These dying people can be saved by giving food, but Israel has stopped their food. Human rights are being trampled on in many countries. A good person never likes oppression. No person, whether he belongs to any race or religion, should be oppressed. Be it white or black, American or Palestinian, Christian or Hindu, belonging to any language or region, and he is being oppressed,so this is a crime. We should try to stop oppression by recognizing it as a crime. The most atrocities in the world are being committed against Muslims. The atrocities that are being committed against Muslims are not mentioned.

Should we accept the accusation that genocide is taking place by looking at just a few pictures? Isn’t that injustice? The whole world is seeing how entire regions are being destroyed and small children are being starved to death? To live is a basic human right and taking away this right is a great crime. South Africa is also among those who have raised their voices for the oppressed in Gaza, and South Africa has also filed the Palestinian case in the International Court of Justice. Isn’t South Africa being accused so that it can be punished for raising its voice for the oppressed? No matter how much we condemn oppression, oppression should not be directed at anyone, but adopting double standards is also condemnable. On the one hand, even the smallest injustice should be taken into account and on the other hand, the biggest injustice should be ignored. Whether South Africa is committing oppression or any other state, it has no right to oppress anyone or deny anyone the right to live.The question is, is it only white people in South Africa who are being oppressed?