Is sugar available at official price: PHC inquires

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: The two-member bench comprising of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Attique Shah has directed Federal Secretary for Food Security, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa for food Khaleeq-ur-Rehman and Collector Custom Peshawar to appear before court today (on Thursday) in case regarding unprecedented increase in prices of edible item during Ramazan, on Wednesday.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shumail Butt and Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Tauseef Ahmad were present on the behalf state.

Secretary Food Khushal Khan, Director General Livestock, Deputy Commissioners Peshawar and Khyber along with other officials appeared before PHC in the case.

The Secretary Food and Director General Livestock appeared before court and informed that 65% of poultry demand for the province is fulfilling from Punjab industry and only 35% of poultry are producing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During hearing Chief Justice remarked that when people die due to malnutrition then competent authorities will take actions against hoarders and price-hikers.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that why food department should not take steps to ensure production of poultry within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to meet demands of the population.

On informing of secretary food that poultry industry had reduced its production due to losses in recent past because of low price of chicken Chief Justice remarked that you have no plan to survive industry in the province.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shumail Butt informed PHC that 81 ‘Sasta bazaars’ across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and sugar is available at Rs,85 per kilogram.

Justice Attique Shah inquired from Deputy Commissioner Peshawar is sugar is available on official price at open market.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid directed DCs to visit bazaars and ensure implementation of official prices.

CJ added that administration Federal Investigation Agency and National Accountability Bureau to take actions against hoarders and price-hikers.

Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid directed officials to come out from offices and ensure provision of relief to the masses and that shows to public that state machinery is working.

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar informed that flour is available at Rs,860 per 20 kg at ‘Sasta bazaars’ on subsidy and added that fruit& vegetable dealers have been compel to provide discount of Rs,5 per kg.

Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid remarked that if export did not benefit public then it must be stopped. CJ directed AG to put-off the at cabinet meeting and added that cabinet had thrown such issue to back turn.

The Chief Justice PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid directed to submit comprehensive plan for controlling of price of edible items before court today (on Thursday), and adjourned further hearing till today.