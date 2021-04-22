Is the US-China strategic competition a cold war?

Hung Tran

Ever since the acrimonious meeting between senior US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 18, there has been a renewed debate on whether the heightened tension between the two countries should be called a new cold war.

Columbia University professor Thomas Christensen argues in Foreign Affairs that the current US-China strategic competition cannot be labeled a cold war as it lacks three essential and interrelated elements that defined the US-Soviet Union conflict: 1. the United States and China are not engaged in an ideological struggle to win the hearts and minds of third countries; 2. the United States and China are not leading alliances that could foster proxy wars and precipitate nuclear crises; 3. the global economy has become so integrated that it cannot be separated into bl-ocs, and thus a containment strategy will not work. Co-nsequently, writes Christe-nsen, “the voices calling for a cold war containment strategy toward China misunderstand the nature of China’s challenges and therefore prescribe responses that will only weaken the United States.”

However, the question of using or not using the label “cold war” is less important than the reasoning behind the choice. It is critical to strive for a balanced assessment of the rising competition, avoiding both underestimating the challenges posed by China and exaggerating its strengths—as well as those of the West. With a literal comparison of today’s situation with the previous Cold War, one risks underestimating the complexity and seriousness of China’s challenges. Nonetheless, an analysis of Christensen’s three classic Cold War elements can help us better understand the contours of the emerging US-China rivalry.