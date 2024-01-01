Ishaq Dar calls for withdrawal of Israel from Arab territories

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has called for total withdrawal of Israel from all occupied Arab territories.

Addressing the Extraordinary Meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers in Istanbul today, he demanded the restitution of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including their right of return to Palestine, and the establishment of an independent homeland for the Palestinians with pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

The Foreign Minister urged the international community to act to get stopped the aggravating situation in Gaza. He said the International Court of Justice’s order directing Israel to immediately halt its military offensive in Gaza must be implemented.

Ishaq Dar said Pakistan has consistently supported a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the occupied Palestinian territories based on international law and relevant United Nations resolutions. He said Pakistan believes that there can be no lasting peace in the Middle East without a comprehensive resolution of all outstanding Arab-Israeli disputes. The establishment of a sovereign, viable and contiguous Palestinian state is an absolutely prerequisite for regional peace and stability.

Ishaq Dar said silence and inaction in the face of outrageous killings, mistreatment and relocation of the Palestinians is not an option. He said we must stand up for our brothers and sisters in Palestine and present a united front to stop Israel’s inhumane and barbaric brutalities.

The Foreign Minister said this timely gathering of Foreign Ministers of eight important Muslim countries must send a strong message of support to the Palestinian people. He said it must also lead the call and campaign for concerted and immediate international action to halt Israeli aggression and open all channels of humanitarian assistance to the besieged people of Gaza.