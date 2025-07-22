Ishaq Dar meets Guterres, reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to UN Charter

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met with United Nations (UN) Secretary General Antonio Guterres and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering and resolute commitment to multilateralism.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar reassured Antonio Guterres of Pakistan’s focus on strengthening the UN’s role in conflict resolution, in promoting sustainable development, and in upholding the fundamental rights of all peoples around the world.

“The Secretary-General appreciated Pakistan’s strong role and principled positions in the Security Council. Several key issues on the Council’s agenda were discussed, including the ongoing crisis in the Middle East and the situation in Iran,” a press statement issued here read.

It added that the deputy prime minister underscored that Pakistan is fully committed to the pruposes and principles of the UN Charter, especially the need to advance peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

He further stated that the high-level debate on multilateralism and peaceful settlement of disputes and the meeting on UN-OIC cooperation, under Pakistan’s Presidency of the UN Security Council for the current month, reflects on Pakistan’s commitment to multilateralism and the promotion of peace.

During the meeting, Ihsaq Dar emphasized issues of critical national and regional importance to Pakistan, particularly the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) and externally sponsored terrorism in Pakistan.

He stressed the imperative of a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the Security Council. He lauded the Secretary-General’s leadership and sincere efforts for de-escalation of recent tensions between Pakistan and India.

Ishaq Dar also reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Palestinian statehood, an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and firm opposition to Israel’s annexation plans in the West Bank.

Ishaq Dar hand the UNSG also discussed the upcoming High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, being held in New York next week, and exchanged views on the need to decide meaningful outcomes at that Conference.

The deputy prime minister emphasized that the Secretary-General’s “UN80” initiative offered a critical opportunity to strengthen the three pillars of the United Nations to promote international peace and security, sustainable development and human rights worldwide.

He also briefed the Secretary-General on the steps being taken by Pakistan to promote regional connectivity and spur economic growth.