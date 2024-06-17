Ishaq Dar rejects impression of Int’l isolation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly has approved two demands for grants pertaining to the Foreign Affairs Division.

Cut motions moved by the opposition members on these demands for grants were rejected by the house.

Winding up discussion on the cut motions, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said the government has taken notice of the resolution passed by the US House of Representatives on Pakistan.

He said the government will also pass a resolution in response to the US’s resolution and the draft resolution will be shared with the opposition and treasury benches. He asked the treasury and the opposition benches to must show sovereignty and unity.

The Foreign Minister rejected the impression that Pakistan faces isolation at the international level.

He said Pakistan has been elected non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, which shows the confidence of the international community on Pakistan.

He said the forum will be effectively used to raise the Kashmir dispute and the situation in Gaza.

The Foreign Minister said relations with Afghanistan are on the priority agenda of the government. He said the government is in contact with Afghanistan and dates are also being worked out for his visit to Kabul.

Ishaq Dar said the government is pursuing the policy of economic diplomacy as it is the way forward to put the country on the growth trajectory. He said Pakistan has the potential to come out of the difficult economic situation.

Six more demands pertaining to the Interior and the National Food Security Divisions were also approved by the House.

Cut motions moved by the opposition members on these demands for grants were rejected by the house.

Winding up discussion regarding agriculture, Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain assured the House to evolve a mechanism to provide targeted subsidies to farmers. He said inputs should be made available to farmers at fixed prices.

Rana Tanveer Hussain further informed the House that agri students are being sent to China on government expenditure to equip them with modern techniques, trends, knowledge and research in the agriculture sector. He said we want to double the per acre yield.

Regarding solarization of agri-tube wells, the Minister said the government is providing subsidies in this respect.

The House also approved another three demands for grants relating to the Law and Justice Division.

Cut motions moved by the opposition members on these demands for grants were rejected by the house.

The House will now meet tomorrow at 11 am.