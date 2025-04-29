Ishaq Dar, US envoy discuss regional peace as tensions with India escalate

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: US Charge d’Affaires to Pakistan Natalie Baker called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Wednesday to discuss the escalating regional situation, the Foreign Office said.

In a statement issued following the meeting, the Foreign Office spokesperson said that the two sides exchanged views on the prevailing tensions in South Asia, particularly in the wake of recent developments stemming from the Pahalgam incident in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

The Deputy Prime Minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region, underscoring that national interests would be safeguarded at all costs.

He emphasised that Pakistan’s response to provocations would remain measured yet firm.

According to the FO, the US diplomat expressed Washington’s desire to see de-escalation between Pakistan and India, adding that the United States would continue to engage with both countries to prevent further deterioration of bilateral ties.

The meeting comes amid heightened tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours following India’s decision to unilaterally suspend the Indus Waters Treaty and expel Pakistani nationals from its territory.

India’s move came after a deadly attack in Pahalgam on April 22, in which 26 tourists were killed. New Delhi termed the attack a “false flag operation” carried out by Pakistan-based elements, a claim strongly denied by Islamabad.

In response, India expelled Pakistani diplomats, closed the Wagah border, recalled its military attaché from Islamabad, and scaled down its diplomatic presence in Pakistan.

Islamabad reacted with equal force, convening a high-level National Security Committee meeting, after which it announced the suspension of all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Accord. Additionally, Pakistan closed its airspace and land routes for all forms of traffic and suspended bilateral trade.

The rapidly deteriorating relations between the two countries have drawn concern from the international community. Both the US State Department and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres have called for restraint and urged both sides to pursue diplomatic solutions to resolve their differences.