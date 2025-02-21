Ishaq Dar vows to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

F.P. Report

NEW YORK: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Tuesday reaffirmed government’s commitment to supporting and facilitating Pakistani diaspora.

Addressing overseas Pakistanis in New York, he encouraged their active participation in promoting national interests and economic growth.

Ishaq Dar highlighted Pakistan’s progress in recent years in combating terrorism, strengthening economic stability, and fostering a secure and business-friendly environment.

He also noted significant growth in remittances, exports, and overall economic performance, underscoring the country’s ongoing reforms to attract investment and enhance trade.

The deputy prime minister made a particular mention of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) as an instrumental mechanism for investment promotion in the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar is in New York to represent Pakistan in the high-level meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on multilateralism and global governance.

The meeting with the theme “Practicing Multilateralism: Reforming and Improving Global Governance” has been conveyed by China.

The 15-member Council meeting will be chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Pakistan welcomes this timely initiative by China, which underscores the critical importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s complex global challenges.

In his remarks, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will reaffirm Pakistan’s strong commitment to the principles of multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in promoting international peace, security, and sustainable development.