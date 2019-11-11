‘ISI chief in Kabul’ to address Afghan envoy ‘harassment’: Source

KABUL (TOLO News): A reliable source within the Afghan government confirmed that a Pakistani delegation led by Gen. Faiz Hameed, head of the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, is in Kabul to meet with Afghan officials.

Two deputies of Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry are also accompanying the Pakistani spy chief, the source said.

The source added that the Pakistani delegation will “apologize” to Afghan officials over the harassment of Afghanistan’s ambassador in Islamabad.

Neither the Afghan nor Pakistani government has confirmed the report so far.

On Nov. 4, Pakistan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry in a statement said the Afghan charge d’affaires in Pakistan was summoned over reports of harassment of Pakistani diplomats in Kabul.

However, according to reports from the Afghan side, the Afghan charge d’affaires was himself “harassed” by Pakistan’s ISI.

The Afghan Foreign Ministry said the issue will be investigated and the government is committed to “ensuring safety” of its foreign diplomats.