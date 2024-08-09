ISIS claims in Afghanistan baseless and misleading

KABUL (BNA): The spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has dismissed concerns raised by Western countries and institutions regarding the presence and potential threat of ISIS in Afghanistan as unfounded and propaganda-driven.

Spokesmen, Mawlawi Zabihullah Mujahid, stated on his social media account that Islamic Emirate security forces have conducted serious operations against ISIS in Afghanistan, inflicting significant damage on the group.

He emphasized that the entire territory of Afghanistan is under the full control of the Islamic Emirate, and no unauthorized foreign or domestic groups are permitted to operate within the country.

Mawlawi Mujahid further clarified that, despite the existing security, stability, and strong security forces in Afghanistan, any continued expressions of concern about the presence or activities of ISIS or other groups only serve as a campaign to promote them and should be halted. He urged against efforts to mislead and confuse public opinion.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil to threaten the security of any country or to let Afghanistan become a source of threat to any nation,” he reiterated.