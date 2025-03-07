ISIS commander Muhammad Sharifullah handed over to US without agreement: IHC judge

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court witnessed a new twist in the case regarding the repatriation and well-being of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui. The government has filed a miscellaneous application seeking the immediate disposal of the plea for her release.

During the hearing, the court issued a notice to the government, demanding a response on the matter. Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan engaged in a critical exchange with the Additional Attorney General, questioning the government’s stance on prisoner exchanges with the United States.

“You claim that there is no agreement with the U.S. on prisoner exchanges, yet just yesterday, you handed over banned ISIS commander Sharifullah without one,” remarked Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan.

He further highlighted past instances, mentioning that the government was given an in-camera opportunity to discuss the potential extradition of Shakil Afridi to the U.S. but failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Justice Ejaz Ishaq Khan noted that the government had issued two declarations regarding Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s case but had not provided a convincing response when asked. “Now the government wants to dispose of Aafia Siddiqui’s case altogether,” he added.

The court has sought a formal reply from the government before proceeding with the case.