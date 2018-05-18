ISIS facilitator involved in Kabul attacks killed in operation

Monitoring Desk

KABUL: A senior Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) was killed who was allegedly involved in recent attacks in Kabul, in an operation conducted the Afghan and US Special Forces.

The NATO issued a statement and it stated that the Afghan and U.S. Special Operations Forces eliminated senior ISIS facilitator Yasir in a raid conducted in Mohmand Darah district of Nangarhar province on May 9, 2018.

The report further added that the terrorist was identified as Yasir planned and facilitated ISIS attacks against Afghan security forces and civilians in Kabul and the main corridor for travel from Nangarhar to the Afghan capital.

The most recent attack claimed by the terror group was a coordinated raid on a police station in the 13th police district of the city in West of Kabul.

