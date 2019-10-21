ISIS man hailing from Iran surrendered

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD: A militant of ISIS terrorist group hailing from Iran handed over himself to the Afghan forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by Governor’s Office of Nangarhar province, the 23-year-old ISIS fighter surrendered to Afghan Border Forces in Haska Mina district.

The militant confessed that Abdul Ahmad Irani, one of the leaders of ISIS terrorist group recruited him to ISIS ranks in Nangarhar.

However, he said he decided to abandon the group after realizing that the group’s activities are against all principles and regulations of Islam.

The ISIS militants are active in some remote districts of Nangarhar province where they often attempt to carry out terrorist related activities.

Meanwhile, the security forces regularly conduct clearance operations and airstrikes to prevent the terror group expand its foothold in Nangarhar and other parts of the country.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Special Forces killed 16 militants of the Taliban and ISIS groups and destroyed caches of weapons in three provinces.

The military officials said the Special Forces also arrested 8 Taliban militants during the same operations. (Khaama Press)