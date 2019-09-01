Islam has nothing to do with terrorism: PM Imran Khan

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday said Islam is a religion of peace and it has nothing to do with terrorism.

Addressing the Muslim community of North America in Houston via video call, the premier said Islam is a religion of peace and teaches to live with peace.

The act of one person cannot be attributed to that of whole community. “Islamophobia is increasing across the world”, he continued.

The prime minister said Muslim places of worship were also attacked in Europe. Referring to the situation in Occupied Kashmir, he said Kashmiris are under siege for the last 28 days.

“The current Indian regime is a follower of RSS, a hatred and supremacist ideology”, he said and added that West will have to understand the philosophy of RSS in order to think clearly of this problem. The same philosophy led to the carnage of Muslims in the Indian state of Gujarat earlier.

Prime Minister reiterated we are talking of a country of one billion people, with nuclear weapons and extreme ideology and philosophy. Warning the world, Imran Khan said that India can go to any extent to divert attention from the burning issue of occupied Kashmir.

He urged the participants to raise the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir at every forum.