Islam teaches respect of minorities: Elahi

LAHORE (NNI): Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Sunday said that Islam teaches its followers to respect the minorities.

On the occasion of Diwali, a special function was organized at the Chief Minister House, where which Pervaiz Elahi participated as the chief guest, cutting a cake along with the Hindu community and other minorities. On this occasion, CM Elahi greeted the Hindu community while he was given a gift of Ajrak by the community.

Expressing his views on this occasion, CM Elahi said that he is also among the joys of the Hindu community, adding that the students of the minority community have been given scholarships from matriculation to PhD, while the quota of two per cent has been kept earmarked for higher

education of the minority students.

Continuing his speech, CM Elahi went on to say that directions have also been issued to implement on the allocation of the quota of five per centin the government jobs for the minority communities.

“Being a part of each other’s happiness creates a sense of brotherhood. Protection of the rights of minorities is the responsibility of the state. Opportunities have been created to provide equal opportunities to the students from Hindu and other minority communities”, added CM Elahi.

CM attends Diwali, cuts cake with minority communities: A special ceremony in connection with Diwali festival was organised at Chief Minister’s Office here on Sunday. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi cut a cake along with the representatives of Hindu and other minority communities in connection with Diwali festival. He felicitated the Hindu and other minority communities living in Pakistan. The chief minister was presented an ajrak as a gift on behalf of the Hindu and other minority communities.

The CM said, “We fully participate in the festivities of the Hindu community on Diwali.” He said that the minority students were being awarded scholarships from Matric to PhD level in the government educational institutions adding that 2 per cent quota had been fixed for the minority communities in the higher educational institutions. He said directions had been issued to ensure implementation of five per cent job quota for the minority communities, adding that 50 per cent scholarships under the educational scholarship scheme in the central Punjab, 35 per cent in the south Punjab and 15 per cent in the northern Punjab were being awarded to the minority students.

He said that scholarships up to Rs 50,000 were being awarded to the minority students, who get 50 per cent marks from Matric to higher education level.

The CM underscored that by participating in cultural events of each other helped promote tolerance. He said that safeguarding the rights of minorities is a responsibility of the state. The CM highlighted that all the minorities including the Hindu community have equal rights, adding that the Hindu and other minority communities are being provided equal opportunities to attain education. He outlined that giving better treatment and respect to the minorities is the essence of the religion of Islam.

Members Provincial Assembly Youdester Chohan, Nawaz Chandia, Abbas Ali Shah, Muhammad Shafique, Habkok Rafique Babu, Samuel Yaqoob, Mahindar Pal Singh, Saira Raza, Fauzia Abbas, Shahida Malika, Nohais Khokhar, Aftab Gul, Muhammad Yasin, Chairman CM Complaint Cell Zubair Ahmad Khan, Secretary Minority Affairs and Human Rights and concerned officials were also present.

Related