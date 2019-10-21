ISLAMABAD: Activists unfurl the world’s largest 5km-long flag of Kashmir and parade to show solidarity with Kashmiris on October 20, 2019.

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - OCTOBER 20: Activists unfurl the world's largest 5km-long flag of Kashmir and parade to show solidarity with Kashmiris, on Islamabad's Jinnah Avenue in Pakistan on October 20, 2019. ( Muhammed Semih Uğurlu - Anadolu Agency )

The Frontier Post / October 21, 2019
