Islamabad ATC grants bail to Azam Swati in eight cases

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad has approved post-arrest bail for PTI leader Azam Swati in eight cases.

Judge Abu Al-Hassanat Zulqarnain presided over the hearings regarding the bail applications related to charges of financial assistance for the D-Chowk protests against Azam Swati.

Prosecutor Raja Naveed opposed the bail, while Azam Swati’s lawyer, Sohail Advocate, represented him in court.

The court granted bail against surety bonds of 20,000 PKR for each case.