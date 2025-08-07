Islamabad bans horn sales ahead of Independence Day celebrations

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : As Pakistan prepares to celebrate its Independence Day with traditional zeal, the capital’s administration has imposed a strict ban on the sale and use of horns to curb noise pollution and unruly behavior.

Recognizing that public celebrations often cross limits and cause discomfort to others, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has issued an official directive banning the sale and use of horns in the federal capital in the lead-up to August 14.

All Assistant Commissioners and magistrates have been instructed to confiscate horns from stalls across Islamabad and take immediate action against violators. Authorities are required to carry out daily enforcement drives until Independence Day.

The DC warned that officials will be held accountable if horns are found being sold in their respective areas. He emphasized a zero-tolerance policy this year toward any form of misconduct during national celebrations.