Islamabad Bar Association announces boycott after judges’ transfer to IHC

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad Bar Council, High Court Bar, and District Bar Association jointly held a press conference on Sunday to announce a boycott of the High Court and district courts on Sunday.

Islamabad Bar Council chairman Aleem Abbasi said the lawyers community rejected the decision of law ministry to transfer the judges of high courts to the IHC.

He said the purpose of this transfer was to create schism among the lawyers community and this step would be opposed wholeheartedly. He also called upon his lawyers community to support this oppose this move.

He said the lawyers of capital would boycott all judicial proceedings while urging all lawyers across country to stand behind this move.

Meanwhile, he also criticized the judicial commission session of February 10.

Islamabad High Court Bar Association President Riasat Ali Azad said the decision of boycott was a unanimous one. He raised serious objection to the recent transfer and said why a LHC judge was being brought into IHC.

District Bar Association President Naeem Ali Gujjar said the lawyers community has a history standing for the strength of legal rights. He deplored that political parties always forgot their past and worked against the interest of legal community.