Islamabad, Beijing voice satisfaction over Pak-China strategic partnership

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad and Beijing have expressed satisfaction on the Pakistan-China strategic cooperative partnership, based on mutual trust and shared principles.

The understanding was reached at a delegation-level meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Islamabad today (Monday).

The two sides said this partnership is growing stronger with each passing day.

During the meeting, both the leaders exchanged views on the entire gamut of bilateral relations as well as matters of mutual, regional, and international importance.

Both leaders reaffirmed their support for each other on all core issues and expressed their commitment to the high-quality development of the second phase of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

They also emphasized the need for the timely completion of all ongoing projects in various sectors, including industry, agricultural modernization, information technology, and science and technology, for mutual benefit and Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of Chinese nationals and projects in Pakistan.

Both leaders agreed to continue high-level exchanges, which include strengthening cooperation in all bilateral areas.

The meeting discussed the relocation of Chinese industries to Pakistan and also exchanged views on strategies to increase Chinese investment in Pakistan.

It was reiterated during the meeting that Pakistan and China will continue close consultation at multilateral forums as well as on issues of regional and global importance.