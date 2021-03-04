Pic04-051ISLAMABAD: Mar04- Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference along with vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz in Federal Capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Waseem Khan

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference along with vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-N Maryam Nawaz on March 04, 2021. Online Photo by Waseem Khan.

The Frontier Post / March 4, 2021
