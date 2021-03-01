Home
ISLAMABAD: Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan paid a farewell call on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at Naval Headquarters on March 01, 2021.
The Frontier Post
/
March 1, 2021
