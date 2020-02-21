Islamabad condemns attacks in Germany

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday has strongly condemned the heinous attacks in Hanau, Germany which resulted in the loss of a number of innocent lives and injuries to many others.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the government and people of Germany in this hour of grief.

The spokesperson also expressed deep condolences to the Turkish government over the loss of innocent Turks in the shootings.

She said Pakistan remains deeply concerned at the rising tide of Islamophobia, xenophobia and racial hatred sweeping across many parts of the world.

Aisha Farooqui reiterated call for concerted efforts to root out ideologies of hate, as well as address the underlying causes of hate crimes.

She said Pakistan is ready to partner with Germany and all like-minded states in efforts to confront and counter Islamophobia, and to promote greater inter-religious and inter-civilizational harmony and understanding.