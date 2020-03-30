Islamabad converts more buildings into quarantines as cases continue to rise

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad administration has converted three large buildings into quarantine facilities as number of cases in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) continues to rise.

According to details, authorities have issued the notification of the conversion and In-charge and focal persons have also been appointed.

According to notification, first quarantine facility has been established in Pak-China friendship Center where Dr Sartaj Gul is appointed as in-charge.

Second quarantine is established in Hajji Camp and Dr Sabir Ayub is overseeing the facility.

Dr Waleed will be in-charge of third facility which is established in OGDC building located in sector I9.