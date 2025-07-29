Islamabad court cancels KP CM Gandapur’s arrest warrants

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A court in Islamabad on Tuesday cancelled the arrest warrants issued for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in a liquor and arms recovery case when he surrendered before the court.

The court also withdrew the show-cause notice issued to Gandapur’s guarantor.

Judicial Magistrate Mubashar Hassan Chishti heard the case.

Speaking during the hearing, Gandapur said he could not appear on the last date of the hearing since he was busy in connection with the Senate elections. “I, besides being a chief minister, am also a voter,” he added.

The judge said that he (Gandapur) had been given the option to record his statement online.

“I was online. But there were some issues with the Internet on that day due to which I could not get my statement recorded,” the CM replied.

A case had been registered against Gandapur at Bhara Kahu police station of Islamabad.