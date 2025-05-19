Islamabad court dismisses PTI workers’ plea for retrial in Nov 26 protest case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court in Islamabad on Monday dismissed a plea seeking retrial of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in the November 26 protest case.

The verdict was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Afzal Majoka. He also overruled a verdict of a trial court that imposed fine on the accused.

The case against PTI workers is under trial at the court of Judicial Magistrate Ahmad Shahzad Gondal.

A case was registered against PTI workers with the Ramna Police Station of Islamabad for staging a protest in the federal capital Islamabad without prior permission of the relevant authorities.