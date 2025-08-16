Islamabad court grants bail to 63 PTI workers

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Islamabad court has ordered the release of sixty three Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers, who were arrested in connection with a protest held on August 15.

According to media reports, the District and Sessions Court of Islamabad approved the post-arrest bail applications for all 63 individuals. The decision was announced by Judicial Magistrate Mureed Abbas after he reserved judgment earlier.

Of the total, 40 PTI workers were granted bail in cases registered at Margalla Police Station, while 23 were released in connection with cases filed at the Industrial Area Police Station.

The workers had been facing serious charges, including attempted murder, robbery, and other offenses. However, the court deemed the cases eligible for bail and ordered the release of all the detained individuals.

The ruling marks a significant legal relief for PTI, as the party continues to face numerous legal and political challenges following a string of protests and arrests.