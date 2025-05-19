Islamabad Court rejects HEC’s plea in Khalid Khurshid’s alleged fake degree case

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: A District and Sessions Court in Islamabad has rejected the Higher Education Commission’s (HEC) plea to dismiss the case filed by former Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid over his alleged fake degree.

Civil Judge Rao Ijaz Ahmed presided over the hearing. During the proceedings, Adil Aziz Qazi Advocate appeared on behalf of Khalid Khurshid, while the assistant lawyer requested an adjournment due to the unavailability of the senior counsel.

The court turned down HEC’s request for case dismissal and instead summoned the petitioner’s witnesses for the next hearing. The case has now been adjourned till May 29.

Khalid Khurshid has filed a claim against the HEC, challenging the commission’s stance in the degree controversy that led to his disqualification from office.