Islamabad court sends 56 PTI workers to jail on judicial remand

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court of Islamabad has sent 56 accused arrested from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest to jail on judicial remand.

The police requested the court for 20-day physical remand of the accused which was rejected by the court.

The accused were presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abu Hassanat Zulqarnain after the identity parade was completed.

Investigation officers of Bani Gala Police Station, Shahzad Town Police Station, I-9 Police Station and Tarnol Police Station appeared in the court.

The accused’s lawyers Ansar Kayani opposed the physical remand and submitted in the court that the police had arrested these accused from their homes before the protest.

Nothing was recovered from the accused, the police have only completed the numbers, lawyer Ansar Kayani

About 18 accused from Bani Gala Police Station, 8 from Shahzad Town Police Station, 20 from Tarnol Police Station and 10 from I-9 Police Station were presented to the court.

However, the court sent all 56 accused to jail on judicial remand.