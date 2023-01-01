Islamabad declines, Lahore admn allows PTI to hold rally

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD, LAHORE: The district administration in Islamabad did not allow the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf to take out the rally. However, the opposition party has got permission to take out its procession in Lahore on Saturday.

The PTI sought permission for the rally from Islamabad’s Zero Point to F-Nine Park Saturday evening. According to the notification, due to imposition of Section 144, there is a ban on all types of gatherings. The Chinese foreign minister and other important personalities are also present in the federal capital. The VIP movement will be disrupted due to the rally. The security agencies have also issued an alert of terrorist attack in the twin cities.

PTI Islamabad President Ali Nawaz Awan had sought permission for the rally. According to the notification, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had not followed the terms of the NOC in the past and had also damaged government property, so it is feared that the terms will be violated this time as well. That is why the Islamabad administration does not allow the rally.

The Islamabad deputy commissioner issued the notification. On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has received a conditional permission from the district administration to take out a rally from Zaman Park to Lakshmi Chowk. The permission for the rally has been given by the district administration after taking an oath and taking an assurance from the PTI to implement various conditions.

The conditions included that the rally will be permitted from 2:00 pm to 7:30 pm; the rally management will cooperate with the police and be responsible for security. The permit further states that during the rally, speeches against the judiciary and institutions will not be allowed. For better security, the focal person and PTI officials will cooperate with the concerned security and district administration. (INP)