Islamabad Food Authority to be made functional again

ISLAMABAD (Monitoring Desk): The Islamabad Food Authority (IFA) is all set to resume functioning after a period of temporary closure, announced newly-appointed Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Usman.

The chief commissioner has given a deadline to the officials concerned to remove the legal and administrative hurdles within the next 15 days. IFA was established in 2017 and was made inactive for some reasons.

Talking to the media, Usman said that a special task has been given to Director Admin Quratulain Malik and Director Finance Captain Ali Sher to complete legal work within 15 days and initiate appointments.

The process of formation of Food Authority Board, preparation of budget and appointments of human resource should be started, he said, adding that food is the basic need of every human being and clean, hygienic food protects us from many diseases.

“The food authority plays a vital role to run the food industry on scientific basis and being a former director general of the Punjab Food Authority I know the importance and functions of the authority,” he said, adding that it would be his top priority to provide hygienic and quality food to the citizens of Islamabad.

New CDA Chairman

The federal government has decided to give the additional charge of Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman to Usman, who has recently assumed the charge of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Chief Commissioner.

A summary for giving him additional charge of Chairman CDA to has also been sent to the Federal Cabinet. After the approval of the federal cabinet, the establishment division will issue a notification in this regard.

As per section 6 of CDA Ordinance 1960, a CDA board member may be appointed as CDA chairman and Islamabad chief commissioner by virtue of his post as a CDA board member, therefore, it has been decided to give him additional charge of CDA chairman.