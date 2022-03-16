Islamabad High Court declares LG Ord. as null and void

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday terminated the Local Government Ordin-ance 2021 while declaring it as null and void.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani announced the verdict which was reserved previously after listening arguments from all respondents.

The petitions were filed by the Capital Develop-ment Authority’s Mazdoor Union, Officers Association and ex-chairman of UC Sardar Mehtab challenging the ordinance.

The court stopped the lo-cal body elections in Isla-mabad and said that it co-uldn’t be conducted under this ordinance. The court i-nstructed the authority to c-onvene the elections under Local Government Act 2015.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioners had challenged the ordinance in presence of the LG act. The lawyers had adopted the stance that the Parliament’s session was prorogued on November 19, while the ordinance was issued on November 23.

The petitioners had also objected over limiting the role of chairman through the new law.

During the proceedings, Barrister Omar Ijaz Gilani, Qazi Adil, Kashif Malik and other lawyers presented arguments on behalf of the petitioners.

