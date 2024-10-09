Islamabad High Court orders de-sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : The Islamabad High Court has ordered to de-seal the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq presided over the hearing of a petition against the sealing of the house.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) argued that illegal construction had taken place and that some dues were still outstanding, noting that the first notice was issued in 2014.

During discussions, the court told the CDA’s lawyer that actions should be taken according to the law and that any issues should be addressed through proper notices.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq emphasised that it should not appear as though anyone was being targeted, stating, “I am ruling that you should de-seal the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House.”