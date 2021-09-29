Islamabad High Court rejects bail petitions of Jaffar in Noor case

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday dismissed the post-arrest bail petition of Zahir Jaffar’s parents in Noor Mukadama murder case and instructed the lower court to conclude the trial within eight months against the accused.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC announced the decision on post arrest bail petitions of Zakir Jaffar and Asmat Adam in murder case. Zahir Jaffar’s parents were accused of assisting their son in the crime. Earlier, a lower court had already dismissed the bails of accused, which the accused challenged before the high court.

The IHC bench had reserved its decision on September 23, after listening arguments from both sides at large. In order, the court noted that apparently the accused had assisted the main accused Zahir Jaffar in killing of Noor Mukadam.

The parents were aware that their son had detained the girl but they didn’t inform the police, the court said.

The court said that the guard had clearly told that he had informed Zakir Jaffar about the matter. The involvement in crime could also be indirectly and for this the incidental evidence were available, it added.

The court said that the police was not informed even after calling the the owner of therapy works. The court noted that the top court had already declared assisting in murder was also a serious crime.